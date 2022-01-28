I Dislike My Father’s Attitude Towards People –Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar Jr, has told his father that he dislikes how he talks.

Neymar said this in a new documentary streaming on Netflix, while in a heated argument with his dad over his rape allegation.

Neymar Sr. is in charge of his son’s marketing and appeared to be warning the PSG star to be more careful in order not to destroy the image they have taken years to build.

The new documentary gives a behind-the-scenes insight into Neymar’s full career to date, including his move from Santos to Barcelona and then from LaLiga to Ligue1 as well as the player himself and his father.

In an episode of the new show ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’, the former Barcelona star challenged his father as they clashed over his rape accusation.

“I want you to understand you can’t take any more risks. What I want to tell you is that if something happens to you, my main worry is that all our effort to build your image gets lost,” said Neymar Sr.

Source: Complete Sports

