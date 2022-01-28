Mohamed Friend Arrested For Taking Exams In His Place

A friend of Pharaohs of Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed was arrested after taking multiple exams in his place, kingfut.com reports.

Mohamed is currently with the Pharaohs at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

A student in the Madina Academy Higher Institute in Shabramant, Mohamed had to miss the first term exams due to his presence in Cameroon.

However, the institute’s board was surprised to find Mohamed’s name on the test papers, which led them to investigate the incident.

After a thorough investigation, it turned out a friend of the player was taking the exams in his place, and the impersonator was caught by the institute’s security during the following test.

The young man was asked to show his id, which he first refused, but when he did, it was discovered that he is not even a registered student in the institute.

Following his arrest, the unnamed man explained that he only wanted to help…