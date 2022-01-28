Rohr Linked With Black Stars Coaching Job

Former Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr is being linked with the vacant Black Stars coaching job, ghanaweb.com reports.

Rohr was relieved of his position as Eagles’ coach following the team’s struggles in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

On his part, the Ghana FA sacked Milovan Rajevac following the Black Stars’ disappointing campaign at the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon.

The four-time African champions finished bottom in a group that had Morocco, Gabon and Comoros with just one point.

And the Eagles will face the Black Stars in the 2022 World Cup play-offs in March.

And according to ghanaweb.com, a source close to Rohr claims the German is open to the Black Stars job.

“Gernot (Rohr) is very much open to the Ghana job. Ghana football has great potential and his experience of the African game will help him steer the team in the right direction.

“His knowledge of African football is deep especially…