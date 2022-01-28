Southampton Star Salisu Finally Agrees To Play For Ghana

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is now willing to represent the Black Stars after initially turning down overtures from the Ghana Football Association.

According to Ghanaweb.com, Salisu has informed his family that he is ready to play for the Black Stars in the world cup play–offs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 22-year–old reportedly turned down the chance to represent Ghana at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where the West Africans crashed out in the group stage.

Veteran football administrator Alhaji Grusah also recently stated that Salisu has completely shut the door on Ghana.

But the defender has now made himself for the highly contests billed to hold in March.

Ghana and perenial rivals Nigeria will come face-to-face over two legs between March 23 and 29 for a place at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

