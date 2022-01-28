‘This Title Would Be Completely Different’ -Salah Targets AFCON Glory With Egypt

Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is eager to win the African Cup of Nations with his country after leading the Pharaohs to the quarter-finals in Cameroon.

The seven-time champions defeated Ivory Coast 5-4 in the penalty shootout after their round-of-16 clash finished goalless at Japoma Stadium.

The 29-year-old is yet to major trophy at the international level despite winning four trophies at club level.

Salah admits guiding his country to Africa’s biggest prize for an eighth time would surpass all his other achievements, with Morocco now standing between them and a place in the semi-finals.

“Of course I want to win something with the national team. It’s my country, what I love the most. This trophy for me would be completely different, would be the closest to my heart,” he said after the nail-biting victory over the Elephants.

“We were close before to win this African Cup (in 2017), we gave it everything but we were not lucky to win it. But it’s ok, now we are here in…