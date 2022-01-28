We Want Mbappe At Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says he hopes they can sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

Off contract in June, Mbappe is expected to join Real at the end of the season.

Kroos told TVE: “It is interesting to sign Mbappé, he is a very, very top player and here we always want players like that.

“It is no secret that Madrid loves him.”

Kroos was also asked about the form of teammate Eden Hazard.

He added: “I trust him, from one day to the next you don’t lose quality.”

Recall that on Wednesday, Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo says the dressing room would welcome the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

Rodrygo told TNT: “Here they talk about Mbappé and also about many other players, but I don’t know how that topic is.

“The competition here is already very big and, if he came, he would be a very strong player for that competition.

“It would make me happy if he came, he would come to help us.”

