Why I Turned Down Everton Job –Rooney

Derby County head coach, Wayne Rooney, has given the real reason why he rejected an offer to become Everton’s new manager.

Everton is currently searching for a new manager to coach the club after sacking Rafael Benitez a few days ago.

Rooney had been one of the frontrunners to replace Benitez.

Speaking ahead of Derby County’s fixture against Birmingham on Sunday, the former Manchester United striker revealed that he has turned down an invitation to interview for the role because he currently has a job at Derby, which is important to him.

Rooney said at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Birmingham clash: “Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job. I turned it down.

“I believe I will be a Premier League manager and am ready for that 100 percent. But I have a job at Derby, which is important to me.”

