Why I Will Adapt Quickly At Watford’

Watford new signing Samuel Kalu has explained why he believe he will not find it difficult to adapt quickly at the club.

Kalu was officially unveiled by Watford in Wednesday after signing a three and a half year deal.

He becomes the latest Nigerian star alongside William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis at the club.

Also Read: Exclusive: 2022 W’Cup Playoff: Eguavoen Has The Technical, Tactical Know-How To Defeat Ghana –Nwosu

And speaking after his unveiling, Kalu told Watford website that the presence of his Nigerian teammates will make it easy for him to adapt.

“I know [Emmanuel] Dennis very well, and [William] Troost-Ekong, we played together at Gent. I also know [Peter] Etebo, we’ve played together in the national team.

“They will help me a lot. I saw Dennis and Etebo and they were very happy to see me. I know they are going to help me settle at the club.”

Kalu will hope to help Watford avoid relegation as they are currently 19th on the…