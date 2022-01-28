Winning 2022 Ballon d’Or Remains My Priority

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says winning means several different things to him.

Benzema admits he will be going for the Ballon d’Or this year.

He said: “Finishing 4th, 3rd, 2nd or 30th… it’s all the same, what counts is winning.

“Sometimes that means winning trophies, sometimes it’s about scoring goals, it changes every year. For me, the Ballon d’Or is for players who carry their team, score during difficult moments and win trophies.

“My chances of winning the Ballon d’Oro in 2022? Why not? We could set it as an objective, but I will do everything possible to play better than I did last season.”

“Madrid is everything to me. I became a man here. I feel really at home in Spain, the lifestyle is perfect, everything is good for me.

