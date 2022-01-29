10-Man Burkina Faso Oust Tunisia, Book Semi-Finals Berth

Teenager Dango Ouattara scored the only goal and was sent off as Burkina Faso surprised Tunisia to reach the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals.

Ouattara, 19, ran onto Blati Toure’s through-ball and held off two defenders and cut inside before firing in. But he was then sent off in the 82nd minute for an elbow on Ali Maaloul.

But they will be without Ouattara, now suspended after his late dismissal. It came after referee Joshua Bondo’s second trip to the monitor for a video assistant referee check in quick succession.

Minutes earlier, Tunisia were denied a penalty as Soumaila Ouattara caught Wahbi Khazri with a high tackle in the box after initially winning the ball.

It’s the seventh time Tunisia have reached the quarter-finals since they last lifted the trophy in 2004 – they have progressed further just once.

The Stallions, who have never won the tournament, will meet the winner of Sunday’s game between Senegal and Equatorial Guinea.

