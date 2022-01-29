AFCON 2021: Hosts Cameroon Face Tricky Contest Against Gambia

Hosts Cameroon will face Gambia in the first quarter-final fixture of the 2021 Afrca Cup of Nations at the Japoma Stadium, Douala on Saturday.

The Indomitable Lions enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stages, claiming successive wins over Burkina Faso and Ethiopia in their opening two games, before being held to a 1-1 draw by Cape Verde in their final group game.

With seven points from three games, Cameroon secured smooth passage into the knockout stages after finishing at the summit of Group A, three points above Burkina Faso and Cape Verde, who were level on four points.

Toni Conceicao’s side continued their charge for their sixth Africa Cup of Nations title last time out when they claimed a 2-1 victory over a Coronavirus-hit Comoros side in the second round.

Gambia on the other hand have enjoyed a sensational debut at the tournament, claiming three wins and keeping three clean sheets from their four games and will look to cause another major upset.

The Scorpions, who are…