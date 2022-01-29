Aribo Bags 5th League Assist As Rangers Drop Points In Title Race After Away Draw

Joe Aribo provided his fifth league assist as Rangers dropped points in the title race after drawing 3-3 at Ross County on Saturday.

Aribo has now bagged his sixth assist in all competitions for the Scottish champions this season.

He set up Manchester United on loan forward Amad Diallo, who scored just five minutes into the game.

His low cross to the back post was measured perfectly for Diallo to tap home from close range.

But on 25 minutes, Ross County were level through Jordan White who tapped home after Allan McGregor failed to hold onto Joseph Hungbo’s cross.

Ross County went 2-1 on 29 minutes thanks to Regan Charles-Cook who reacted quickest after Rangers failed to clear their lines.

Rangers equalized on 49 minutes after James Tavernier smashed home from close range.

In the 73rd minute Connor Goldson made it 3-2 after squeezing the ball over the line but in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Ross County equalized through Matthew Wright who slid home at the back post…