Ebewele Burial Rites Hold Today In Uromi, Okowa Leads AFN Delegation

Athletics Federation of Nigeria president Tonobock Okowa will lead a high powered delegation of the federation to Uromi, Edo state today, Friday January 28 2022, for the final funeral rites for Brown ‘Juju man’ Ebewele [pictured above].

The delegation includes the board members of the AFN and a former president of the federation.

Prince Adeniyi Beyioku, the AFN Secretary General says the AFN delegation will be in Uromi to pay its last respect to the former Nigeria decathlon champion who was twice its technical director.

“The AFN has concluded plans to be in Uromi on Friday to honour the late Brown Ebewele who died on 31 December, 2021 in Warri after a brief illness,” said Beyioku in a statement.

Also Read: Ministry, NFF Hold Crucial Meeting To Review Super Eagles’ AFCON Performance

“Our president, Tonobock Okowa, will lead the delegation which will also have other board members and staff of the federation.

“Brown Ebewele was twice head of our technical…