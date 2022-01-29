Eguavoen Rekindled My Faith In Indigenous Coaches

Despite the hue and cry that trailed Super Eagles’ ouster in the Round of 16 of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations currently going on in Cameroon, a former President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Alhaji Aminu Maigari, has taken the positives from the three-time African Champions 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Maigari told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview that in spite of the defeat, there are positives to be taken from the Super Eagles’ campaign in Cameroon, reasoning that the squad played attractive football at the tournament which had been lacking in the senior national team under expartriate coaches.

“I had expected the Super Eagles to go beyond the Round of 16 at the tournament. They showed great form and character right for. the group games. But that is football for you,” Maigari told Completesports.com.

Also Read: Etebo Returns To Full Training At Watford

“I enjoyed every bit of their games, they played like a team well handled….