Egypt Coach Queiroz To Keep Position Regardless Of AFCON Results

Egypt Football Association (EFA) member Mohamed Barakat has confirmed that Pharoahs head coach Carlos Queiroz will keep his job regardless of the team’s Africa Cup of Nations results.

Queiroz came under intense criticism following Egypt’s 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their opening game in Cameroon.

But the seven-time African champions have turned things around and are now in the quarter-final of the competition.

The EFA showed their support to the Portuguese coach, stating that he will keep his position even if the national team failed to grab the AFCON title.

“Queiroz will continue his job here, and he will lead Egypt against Senegal in the World Cup qualifiers,” Barakat said.

“Even before the tournament started, we have always been supportive to Queiroz and his staff.”

