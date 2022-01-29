Ogunbote Relieves Memories Of Eventful Two-Year Rangers Job

Olugbenga Ogunbote has exclusively told Completesports.com that he enjoyed every moment of his stay in Enugu while managing Enugu Rangers from 2017 to 2019.

The man nicknamed ‘Oracle’ reveals how he enjoyed a father/son relationship with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi during his two-year coaching job at Rangers International.

“It was an incredible moment for me. Remember, Rangers is a household name in African football and it is always a pride for you to be involved, either as a player or coach,” Ogunbote told Completesports.com.

“Besides, the governor, His Excellency Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has that special attachment to the club and loves me exceptionally like a son.

“He would always invite us for lunch, or dinner with him and at the end of the day still give us money.

“After my contract with Rangers expired in 2019, he called me to ask why I wanted to leave, trying to persuade me, but I explained my position to him”.

Ogunbote joined Rangers in 2017 and took the club…