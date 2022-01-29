Onuachu Engaged To Ghanaian Girlfriend Acheampong

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu has announced his engagement to his long-term Ghanaian girlfriend, Tracy Acheampong.

Onuachu disclosed this in an Instagram post after he proposed to her in Paris, France.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of himself and his girlfriend with the caption: “She said YES in the city of Love.”

Onuachu and Acheampong have been dating since his days at Midtjylland after they reportedly met at Amsterdam Airport.

Both were present at AFCON 2021 Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka’s wedding.

Also, she was in attendance as Onuachu received the 2021 Golden shoe award.

The Genk striker missed the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon due to injury.

He is expected to be invited when the Eagles take on his girlfriend’s country Black Stars of Ghana, in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…