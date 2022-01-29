Rangers Plot Relocation To New Astro Turf Awka Stadium

Rangers International are understood to be plotting to relocate to the newly completed Awka Stadium, in Anambra State, Completesports.com can exclusively report.

Following rehabilitation work currently going on at their ancestral Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium pitch, the Coal City Flying Antelopes shifted their home fixtures in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL)to FC Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium, Nnewi.

But checks by Completesports.com reveal that the seven-time Nigerian top flight league champions are no longer enjoying life in Nnewi following what the coaches regard as poor condition of the playing pitch.

Coach Abdul Maikaba, an apostle of tikki-takka brand of football had on several occasions complained that the pitch in Nnewi is not allowing his players freedom of expresion and thus, hampering their performance.

The same view was equally shared by his counterpart from Remo Stars, Gbenga…