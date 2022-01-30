Al Hilal Sign Former Nigeria international Ighalo

Odion Ighalo has departed Al-Shabab for fellow Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

Al-Hilal confirmed the signing in their verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

The club disclosed that Ighalo penned a one-and-the-half.

The 32-year-old, who is the current leading goal scorer in the Saudi topflight with 12 goals, departs Al Shabab after joining them in February 2021.

The former Manchester United star came out of international retirement and featured for the Eagles against Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Also, he was included in the Eagles’ squad for the AFCON 2021 by former head coach Gernot Rohr.

However, Al Shabab declined to release him for the tournament which the Eagles crashed out in the round of 16.

