Al Hilal Sign Former Nigeria international Ighalo

By
Headliners
-
18


Odion Ighalo has departed Al-Shabab for fellow Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

Al-Hilal confirmed the signing in their verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

1xBit

The club disclosed that Ighalo penned a one-and-the-half.

Also Read: Aribo Bags 5th League Assist As Rangers Drop Points In Title Race After Away Draw

AFCON 2022 Zabira

The 32-year-old, who is the current leading goal scorer in the Saudi topflight with 12 goals, departs Al Shabab after joining them in February 2021.

The former Manchester United star came out of international retirement and featured for the Eagles against Cape Verde in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

Also, he was included in the Eagles’ squad for the AFCON 2021 by former head coach Gernot Rohr.

However, Al Shabab declined to release him for the tournament which the Eagles crashed out in the round of 16.

completesports classifieds Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR