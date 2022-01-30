Aribo Laments Rangers’ Away Draw As Scottish Champions Slip Up

Joe Aribo has expressed his disappointment after Rangers slipped up in the Scottish Premiership title race following their 3-3 draw at Ross County on Saturday.

Aribo was in superb form for the Scottish champions and marked his performance with an assist for the first goal of the game.

It is his fifth assist in the league and his sixth in all competitions this season.

Rangers were masters of their own downfall as a series of defensive mistakes cost them the three points.

They are now just two points ahead of rivals as they look forward to the Old Firm derby next week.

And commenting after the disappointing draw, Aribo told RangersTV: “I think it is very disappointing. We lost focus a few times and we gifted them three goals. You can’t do that away from home.

“It is very disappointing because we gave it our all. We were 2-1 down at half-time and we knew we had to give ourselves a reaction.

“That is what we did…