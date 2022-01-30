Ex-Brighton Boss Hughton Enters Race For Ghana Job

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City manager Chris Hughton is in the running for the vacant Ghana job.

The Ghana Football Association are looking for a new head coach for the Black Stars after sacking Serbian Milovan Rajevac.

Tye West Africans were eliminated from the group stage at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Joy Sports reports that Hughton has arrived in Accra from the UK for talks with Ghana Football Association officials.

“Hughton, 63, is of Ghanaian heritage through his father and is expected to have a meeting with the executive council of the Ghana Football Association during his time in the country,” Joy Sports has stated.

“Joy Sports understands a high ranking member of the government is pushing for the appointment of the former Norwich City manager as the next head coach of the senior national team.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021…