Fulham Supporter Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Championship Match At Craven Cottage

A Fulham supporter has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at Craven Cottage during a Championship match on Saturday afternoon.

Just under 15 minutes of the match between Fulham and Blackpool had been played when referee Peter Bankes halted proceedings, as stewards attended an incident in the Hammersmith End.

Medical staff from both teams assisted the paramedics on the scene, with the two teams taken off the pitch as the supporters continued to received attention.

The match got back underway about 40 minutes after it was stopped, when Fulham confirmed that the fan had been transferred to hospital. However, the club later announced that the fan, named as Paul Parish, has since passed away.

A Fulham statement said: “It is with immense sadness that we inform fans of the passing of supporter, Paul Parish.

Paul suffered a cardiac arrest and received treatment in the Hammersmith Stand at this afternoon’s match before being transferred to the hospital. He sadly passed away…