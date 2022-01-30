Greenwood Arrested Over Rape, Assault Allegations

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations on social media by his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Greater Manchester Police said it was made aware of “social media images and videos posted by Robson reporting incidents of physical violence”.

It added “we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault”.

He remains in custody for questioning and inquiries are ongoing.

Manchester United earlier said the player would not return to training or matches until further notice.

The club said they “do not condone violence of any kind” and had been made aware of the allegations on social media but would make no further comment until the “facts have been established”.

