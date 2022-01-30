Man United Star Greenwood’s Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Allegedly Beating Her Up

Police have visited the family home of Manchester United star Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson after she shared horrific videos of injuries she claims he inflicted.

Two officers were at the house in Stockport after Robson posted gory images showing cuts and bruises she said Greenwood caused.

Others featured massive purple marks across her arms, legs and hip as well as a shot of her with tears in her eyes.

The model also shared a voice note of her arguing with a man last year where the person threatened to attack her.

United said it was aware of the allegations but would not comment until ‘the facts have been established’ and police said they are looking into it.

Meanwhile Greenwood’s sponsor Nike said the company was ‘deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations’.

Athletes such as Adam Gemili and politicians including Caroline Nokes slammed the footballer and wished Robson well.

Robson took to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning to share images…