Mane Cleared Fit Ahead Senegal Vs Equatorial Guinea

Sadio Mane has been cleared to play for Senegal in their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Quarter-Final stage game against Equatorial Guinea.

The 29-year-old was substituted in the second half of their Round-of-16 win over Cape Verde, after a clash of heads with the islanders’ goalkeeper Josimar Dias Vozinha. The shot-stopper was sent off after the match referee adjudged him to have fouled Mane.

Both players were taken to the hospital after the incident for checkups.

Senegal’s doctor Abdourahmane Fédior said ahead of Sunday’s game that Mane underwent examinations that showed no trace of concussion.

“All the symptoms he had on the pitch are gone. His condition requires fairly close monitoring. Everything is normal on the X-ray,” Fédior is quoted to say in a statement released by the Senegalese federation.

Mane is the reigning African Footballer of the Year.

Having lost to Algeria in the final game of the 2019 AFCON, Mane and his teammates hope to better their…