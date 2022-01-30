Mane Key To Senegal’s Success –Okocha

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Austine Okocha believes the success of Senegal at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations rest on the shoulder of Sadio Mane.

Speaking on SuperSport, Okocha described the Liverpool star as the key player that can lead the Teranga Lions to glory in Cameroon.

He also said that Mane is a ‘tough nut to crack’ after the Liverpool star recovered from a concussion ahead of the Equatorial Guinea clash.

“Of course, his presence is needed in this Senegalese side because he is their talisman and he’s been leading the team as well in this tournament.

“But like we said no team is a pushover, you have to earn the right to win your matches, you have to do your job and you must understand that.”

Mane has been cleared to play for Senegal against Equatorial Guinea after suffering a concussion during their round of 16 victory against Cape Verde a few days ago.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —