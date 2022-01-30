Morocco Target First AFCON Semi-finals In 17 Years

Egypt and Morocco go head to head at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo on Sunday, as they eye a place in the semi-finals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2017, when Morocco cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers and the Atlas Lions will be hoping for a repeat of that result.

Egypt picked up their biggest result at this year’s AFCON last Wednesday when they edged Côte d’Ivoire 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended goalless.

The last time the Pharaohs secured passage into the last four was at the 2017 edition where they went on to lose to Cameroon in the final.

As hosts of the 2019 tournament, the seven-time African champions were stunned 1-0 by South Africa in the round of 16.

For Morocco, they will hope to make a first AFCON semi-final appearance since the 2004 edition held in Tunisia.

Since their last berth in the semis 17 years ago, they have gone on to…