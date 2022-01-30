Salah Inspires Egypt To Dramatic Quarter-final Win Over Morocco

Mohamed Salah was the star of Sunday’s AFCON 2021 quarter-final clash with Morocco as Egypt came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time.

The Liverpool forward drew Egypt level before providing the assist for the winner in first half extra-time.

Morocco have now failed to reach the semi-finals at the AFCON since 2004.

Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco an early lead with a penalty after Ayman Ashraf caught Achraf Hakimi, a decision given by the video assistant referee.

But Salah tapped in an equaliser after Yassine Bounou parried a header and the game went to extra time.

He then set up substitute Trezeguet for the winning goal with a low cross which the forward tapped into an empty net.

Egypt should have scored a third right at the end after Morocco keeper Bounou came up for a free-kick. Morocco played it short but Egypt made a mess of their counter-attack and Salah shot into the…