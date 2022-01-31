Egypt Surpasses Nigeria, Sets New AFCON Record After Win Vs Morocco 

The Pharaohs of Egypt came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-1 win against Morocco after extra-time , in Sunday’s quarter-final tie at the AFCON 2021.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah inspired the seven-time African champions to the win after scoring and providing the assist for the winner.

Following the last win the Pharaohs now hold the record for the most semi-final appearances ever made.

Also Read: Queiroz: Egypt Not A One Man Team

They surpasses Nigeria to reach the semi-finals of the AFCON for the 16th time in its history.

They will now meet hosts the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday.

This is Egypt’s first semi-final appearance since the 2017 edition.

By James Agberebi

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed…