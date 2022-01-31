Everton Finally Unveiled Lampard As Manager

Everton Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new manager, many hours after British media reported it.

The club said the former England midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract – until June 2024.

He will take charge of the First Team for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday 5 February.

According to the club, the appointment of Lampard comes after a robust recruitment process with several candidates being interviewed by the Club’s majority shareholder and Board of Directors.

Lampard started management with Derby County in 2018, leading the Rams to the final of that season’s Championship play-offs.

He was appointed head coach at former club Chelsea the following year and, helping develop many of the club’s young talents, guided the Londoners to fourth place in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.

The new Everton manager will be…