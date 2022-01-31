Kida Returns As NBBF President, Oyedeji, Udezue Emerges Zonal Reps

Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida was returned as the President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation unanimously polling 37 votes at the Elective Congress that took place in Benin City.

Babatunde Ogunade stepped down as South West representative on the floor of the election to pave way for ex-Nigerian international, Olumide Oyedeji who got the mandate of the six states in the zone.

In the race for the Vice Presidency, Ogunade garnered 30 votes while Oyedeji got 7 votes with 28 states out of 37 states present at the congress monitored by FIBA ably represented by Ahmed Elhariri (President of FIBA Zone 5 and member, FIBA Central Board) and Nigeria Olympic Committee’ represented by its second Vice President, Engineer Ishaku Tikon.

Anambra State Basketball Association Chairman, Ugo Udezue was voted in as the South East representative on the board while Alhaji Abba Kaka got the nod of the North East zone representatives.

Surajo Yusuff was elected as the North West representative while Adamu…