Lampard Set To Become Iwobi’s Manager At Everton

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is set to become the manager of Alex Iwobi at Everton after finalising a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, reports the BBC.

An official announcement on Lampard’s appointment is expected from Everton on Monday.

Lampard completed the formalities of his contract on Sunday.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who left the club earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

Lampard was offered the job after Everton’s hierarchy conducted a final round of interviews on Friday.

The interviews included Lampard, Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira and current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Lampard is close to securing his first signing after Everton agreed a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season and more activity may follow before the transfer window closes on Monday.

He is also piecing together his coaching team, with…