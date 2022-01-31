Lampard Set To Become Iwobi’s Manager At Everton

By
Headliners
-
1


Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is set to become the manager of Alex Iwobi at Everton after finalising a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club, reports the BBC.

An official announcement on Lampard’s appointment is expected from Everton on Monday.

1xBit

Lampard completed the formalities of his contract on Sunday.

The 43-year-old replaces Rafael Benitez, who left the club earlier this month after one win in 13 games.

AFCON 2022 Zabira

Also Read: ‘Aribo Is Premier League Class’ —Ex-Rangers Star

Lampard was offered the job after Everton’s hierarchy conducted a final round of interviews on Friday.

tiktok_afcon2022_completesports

The interviews included Lampard, Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira and current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Lampard is close to securing his first signing after Everton agreed a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until the end of the season and more activity may follow before the transfer window closes on Monday.

He is also piecing together his coaching team, with…



Source: Complete Sports

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR