Luxemburgo: Why I Was Sacked As Real Madrid Manager

Former Real Madrid coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo says he was sacked after actually winning a game.

Luxemburgo has recalled being dumped by Real president Florentino Perez.

He said, “We beat Getafe and Beckham was sent off in the first half. We were winning 1-0 and in the 90th minute, I took off Ronaldo. With one less player, the normal thing is to close to win. The fans took out their handkerchiefs and started to protest.

“I left the field, I entered the tunnel, I came to a corridor. Florentino Pérez came down from the rostrum of honor and found me there. He told me ‘sir, what happened?’ I replied that nothing happened. ‘Why did you change Ronaldo?’ ‘Geez, president, we are winning the match’. I’m not worried about the fans, I’m worried about Barcelona. I want to reach them.”

An argument that did not convince Pérez: “At Real Madrid we have to think about the game and think about the fans. They pay, we have full capacity for all the games, they pay to see…