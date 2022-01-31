OFFICIAL: Eriksen Becomes Onyeka’s Teammate At Brentford

Danish star midfielder Christian Eriksen is now teammate with Frank Onyeka after joining Brentford until the end of the current campaign.

Brentford confirmed Eriksen’s signing in a statement on their website on Monday.

“Brentford FC can confirm the signing of Denmark international midfield player Christian Eriksen, subject to international clearance,” the statement read.

“The 29-year-old signed his contract after completing a medical assessment. He has signed until the end of the 2021/22 season.

“Christian has been playing at the top level of European football for more than a decade. He excelled in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and was part of the squad at Internazionale that won Serie A last season. Christian played 26 games for Inter as the Milan side won the Italian top flight for the first time in 11 years.

“Christian has also been a mainstay of the Denmark team for more than a decade. He has earned 109 caps and scored 36 goals. His last appearance…