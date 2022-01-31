OFFICIAL: Ramsey Joins Aribo, Balogun, Bassey At Rangers

Former Arsenal Welsh star Aaron Ramsey is now teammate with Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey, after joining Rangers in loan from Juventus until the end of the current campaign.

The Scottish champions announced Ramsey’s signing in a statement on their official website on January transfer deadline day.

“RANGERS are delighted to announce the loan signing of Wales international midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus until the end of the season.

“The former Arsenal man will add quality and further competition in the middle of the park for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side as they continue to compete on three fronts between now and May.

“Ramsey began his career at Cardiff City, and was their youngest-ever player. After helping the Championship side reach the FA Cup final in 2008, he made the move to Arsenal.

“With the Gunners, he scored the winner against Allan McGregor’s Hull City in the 2014 FA Cup Final, won the tournament again the year after and grabbed…