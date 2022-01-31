Salah: Egypt Were Brave In Win Against Morocco

Mohamed Salah has praised the Pharaohs bravery in Sunday’s quarter-final victory against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Carlos Queiroz’s men rallied back from a goal down to beat their North African rivals 2-1 Morocco in Yaounde.

“We fought with all our might. We had to focus and clear our minds, and in the end we won the match and reached the semi-finals,”Salah said after the game.

“I think the tournament is difficult, all the teams have suffered. We have seen Algeria exit from the first round and Senegal qualified from their group with just one goal.

“Nigeria also were the best team in the group-stages, but got knocked out early in the next round, therefore, you can’t predict any game. We need to only focus on our next game against Cameroon.

“We have great experiences. We have talked together more than once about our desire to make Egyptian fans happy.

“We played 240 minutes or more in two matches in six days, so it was important to focus…