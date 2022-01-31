Top Players To Watch Out For In AFCON 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is usually a star-studded occasion where spectators get to see some of the best players in the world compete on an international platform. Even most online betting sites are offering competitive odds to punters who want to bet on their favourite AFCON team.

Let’s take a look at the top AFCON players to watch out for in 2021.

1. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, aiming to lead Egypt to their first Africa Cup of Nations championship since 2010, will most likely be the highest performing player in international football. Salah has been in excellent form in the domestic league this season, extending his outstanding Liverpool career that began in 2017-18.

Salah has scored at least 20 goals in each of his five Premier League seasons with the club, and his goal against Chelsea was his 23rd of the season. With about 16 goals and nine assists, the Liverpool forward has 25 goal involvements in the Premier League after only 20…