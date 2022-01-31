Van de Beek Joins Everton On Loan From Manchester United

Netherlands international Donny van de Beek has joined Everton on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Toffees confirmed the loan move in a statement released on their official website.

Van de Beek, who emerged as one of Europe’s pre-eminent young footballers during Ajax’s high-achieving 2018/19 season, insists he can improve a dynamic game working under new Everton manager Frank Lampard.

He insists he is ready to go straight into Lampard’s team, if selected, for next Tuesday’s Premier League visit to Newcastle United – he is Cup tied for Saturday’s meeting with Brentford – and the 24-year-old is eager to show Evertonians the extent of his talent.

“Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team,” Van de Beek told evertontv.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football…