Vlahovic’s Signing Strengthens Juventus Champions League Hopes –Capello

Former Juventus coach Fabio Capello believes Dusan Vlahovic will reinforce their Champions League chances.

Vlahovic completed his move from Fiorentina on Friday.

The Serb enjoyed a first training session on Saturday, with Juve’s players having Sunday and Monday off.

Capello said, “Vlahovic? He is the man who can have a decisive impact in the coming months.

“I don’t think about the fight for the title because Inter have a good advantage, but Juve with the Serbian center forward books the qualification for the Champions League.”

The Serbia star has long been viewed as the ideal solution to their striking problem – Massimiliano Allegri’s side have scored just 34 goals in 23 Serie A outings this season.

