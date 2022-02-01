AEK To Renew Bid For Goztepe Midfielder In SummerT

Greek top club, AEK Athens, failed in a last ditch bid to prise away Nigerian midfielder, Obinna Nwobodo, from Goztepe of Turkey as the transfer window closed on Monday night, but will return in the summer for the deal, Completesports.com has been told.

The 30-time champions of Greece had shot to the top of the pile amongst a plethora of European clubs that have shown interest in Nwobodo following his spectacular season at Goztepe. However, they were discouraged from making a bid for the player by his agents. A $2m (about N1b) bid for Nwobodo from American M.L.S club, F.C Cincinnati, in early January had collapsed at the very last minute.

Vincent Alumona of Krakovia Sports Limited, a registered Intermediary with the Nigeria Football Federation, N.F.F. who is the advisor to the former Rangers International of Enugu playmaker, explains the transfer bid frenzy.

“AEK were very determined, as it turned out,” Alumona told Completesports.com

“They had been in the picture for…