AFCON 2021: Cameroon Boss Conceicao Ready For ‘Difficult’ Opponent Egypt

Cameroon head coach Antonio Conceicao is gearing up for a tough semi-final contest against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two sides will clash at the Olembe Stadium on Thursday night.

The hosts have overcome the likes of Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Comoros and Gambia in the competition, but their hardest test comes next as they confront record-holders Egypt who previously knocked out Ivory Coast and Morocco.

‘I am very happy with my team since the start of the tournament, we will now play a very difficult and competitive game,” Conceicao said.

“The players did great, they followed my gameplans, and we will keep working to reach our goal.

“Our next opponents are Egypt, they are the most crowned national team in Africa. We know how strong they are and we know we will have to keep improving.

“We need to stay ambitious to reach the final, which is our goal from the start.

“We’ve been here for thirty days, away from our families, which is…