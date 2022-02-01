Burkina Faso Good Enough To Win AFCON 2021 Trophy

Burkina Faso coach, Kamou Malo, has backed his team to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Malo said this ahead of Burkina Faso’s AFCON semi-final tie with Senegal on Wednesday night.

The final of the 2021 AFCON will be played on Sunday, February 6, at the Paul Biya Stadium, Olembé in Cameroon.

Burkina Faso had defeated Tunisia 1-0 in the quarter-final last weekend to book their place in the AFCON last four.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Burkina Faso’s clash with Senegal, Malo said: “Personally, I achieved my goal, but as a competitor, I aim to win the trophy next Sunday.

“We are determined to go all the way to win the title. Against Senegal, a great footballing country, we have to be ourselves.

“The main thing is to play our usual game.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained…