‘Domestic Leagues To Kick Off Soon’ —NBBF

After the conclusion of the Nigeria Basketball Federation Elective Congress in Benin City, the leadership of the NBBF is determined to build a domestic league structure that will reflect the immense potentials that abound in Nigeria.

Entertaining questions from journalists, Engr Musa Kida who was unanimously returned as the NBBF’s president said the symbolic election heralds a new dawn with the domestic league at the centre of the board’s plan.

“My personal mantra is to make sure that since we have institutionalised in a way, we have to build structures around that to make sure that we are a sustainable entity going forward.”

“One of our biggest tasks is to look at what we have done in the last four years and build upon them with a focus on the domestic scene.”

With no legal distraction in the horizon stopping any of the domestic leagues from being organised, he assured that the board is ready to ensure that the Men and Women leagues are up and running in no…