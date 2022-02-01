Eguavoen Defends Okoye, Iwobi, Frowns At Fans’ Abuse

Super Eagles interim head coach Austine Eguavoen has defended Maduka Okoye and Alex Iwobi after they were singled out for blame following Nigeria’s elimination from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, reports Completesports.com.

The three-time champions crashed out in the second round after a shocking 1-0 defeat to the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Okoye was hounded by fans for failing to keep out Youssef Mskani’s shot from outside the area two minutes after the break.



Iwobi, who came in as a replacement for Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half was shown a red card within five minutes of his introduction.

Both faced a lot of flaks on social media with comments ranging from trolling over looks to death wishes upon their families and his loved ones.

“People need to act responsibly and not turn their disappointments into hate speech and threats against some players,” coach Eguavoen told Al Jazeera.

“These…