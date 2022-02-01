Egypt Defender Hegazi Ruled Out For Remainder Of AFCON

Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations due to injury.

Hegazi ruptured the tendon of the abductor muscle during Egypt’s quarter-final victory against North African rivals Morocco on Sunday.

The experienced centre-back was replaced at half-time by Mahmoud Trezeguet, who netted the winning goal for the Pharaohs in the game.



The reliable defender will now miss his country’s remaining two games in the competition.

Hegazi has become now the seventh Egyptian player to pick up an injury during the AFCON after Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mohamed Abou-Gabal, Mahmoud Hamdy El-Wensh, Akram Tawfik, Ahmed Fetouh, and Hamdi Fathi.

While Fetouh had recovered from his injury and impressed against both Ivory Coast and Morocco, all the remaining names are yet to play a single game since their injuries, with Tawfik tearing his ACL which ruled out of the competition.

Complete Sports