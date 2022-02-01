I Can’t Wait To Work Under Lampard –Alli

Dele Alli is eager to play for Frank Lampard at Everton.

Everton completed the signing of Alli from Tottenham on a two-and-a-half-year contract until the end of June 2024.

The 25-year-old, who is Cup-tied for the weekend meeting with Brentford, has 37 England caps and was an instrumental figure in the Three Lions’ run to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

On joining Everton, Alli said: “I’m delighted to have signed for Everton, a huge club with a great fanbase and history.

“I’m eager to get started and can’t wait for my first game in an Everton shirt.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team and the opportunity to work with the new manager Frank Lampard.”

Source: Complete Sports

