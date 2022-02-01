I Was Lucky Not To Have Died Of Heatstroke –Referee Sikazwe Recounts Decision To End Mali Vs Tunisia Early

The referee who infamously blew early for full-time not once but twice in the Africa Cup of Nations fixture between Tunisia and Mali claims he was lucky he “didn’t go into a coma” and could’ve died from heatstroke.

Janny Sikazwe of Zambia was the subject of ridicule and controversy after twice signalling the end of the match prematurely during the group stage fixture.

Not content with incorrectly blowing for full-time in the 85th minute, prompting confused looks from both sets of players, he then ended the match before the 90 minute mark.

In between those two huge errors, he also found time to dish out a contentious red card to Mali forward El Bilal Toure.

Speaking to Zambian media on his arrival back home, he recounted to reporters instances where some referees could not return home from duty outside their country.

“I was lucky I didn’t go into a coma. It would have been a very different story.

“The doctors told me my body was not cooling down. It would have…