Infinix Grants Fans Christmas Wishes Worth 1 Million Naira

Infinix was willing to bring fans the best during the Christmas season and they kept their word to the very last. They called on fans to purchase an Infinix device in any authorised store and make a wishlist worth 1 Million naira. It sure made Christmas an absolutely memorable season for several Infinix fans who had their wish granted.

Uwa Yero from Kaduna region

As a brand in the business of empowering young talents and rewarding loyal fans who purchase their devices, Infinix seizes the slightest opportunity to put smiles on the faces of fans with one promo, jackpot or campaign of some sort.

Winners from Abuja region

One might think it was a sham for the brand to pose such rewards for their fans until they made good on their promise. More so, this initiative was not limited to one region of the country alone. They made sure fans from different parts of the country got to take part in this promo.

Winner from Enugu region

Related: It’s The Final Showdown for the Grand…