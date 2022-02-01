Join the Infinix Valentine Sales Promo and Win Big

To be a customer is good, but being an Infinix customer is better. Just a few weeks after Infinix rewarded 7 lucky customers with 1 million Naira each, they are at it again. This time, to reward customers in its Valentines Sales Promo.

Flowers and chocolates are already hitting our faces left and right in this special season of love. It could be a struggle to decide what special something to get that special someone to celebrate a special day. Creating memorable moments and an unforgettable celebration is quite crucial to many people. Infinix can make it easier for you when you purchase a device from any authorised retail store.

Instead of worrying too much about how to create a perfect dinner to create the most memorable date, you could do one of the following and win one for you and your date instead: