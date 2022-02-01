Lesnar Victory A Far Cry From The WWE’s Glory Years

Brock Lesnar’s victory in the 35th edition of the Royal Rumble sparked plenty of chatter amongst WWE fans on social media over the weekend.

Lesnar won the event for the second time in his career, having become the youngest ever Rumble winner aged just 25 in 2003.

His latest victory highlighted the current scarcity of talent in the WWE, with the roster lacking the big-name drawing power of yesteryear.

WWE legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan alluded to this point in the run-up to the Rumble, telling Betway Casino that things have been allowed to drift over the past couple of decades.

Duggan was the first-ever winner of the Rumble in 1988, outlasting a field that included top stars such as Bret Hart, Jake Roberts and The Ultimate Warrior.

“You had a unique group of guys back then,” Duggan told Betway.

“I think overall the talent nowadays is much better in terms of athletic ability, but my generation of guys were much more creative.

“We didn’t have a board of guys coming…